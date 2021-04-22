MOORHEAD — The M State men’s golf team competed in a dual meet against Concordia College Wednesday at Moorhead Country Club.
The Cobbers won the event shooting a 311, while the Spartans finished the afternoon with a 328.
“We didn’t shoot a great team score, but I thought we weren’t too far off from playing some good golf,” Spartans head coach Jason Retzlaff said. “We had some stretches of quality play but Moorhead Country Club is a difficult course and tricky to navigate on first sight. I think the guys are close to playing well and we look forward to keep improving this spring.”
Hunter Burnside and Carter Justesen led the Spartans on the course as each shot an 80. Grant Inniger (82) and John Vall (86) rounded out the team scoring, while Mikey Vall (92) also competed.
Concordia’s Justin Lamp was the medalist winner shooting a 73.
The Spartans will host a home meet Monday at 10 a.m. at Pebble Lake Golf Course.
