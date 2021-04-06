ELBOW LAKE — On short notice, the M State men’s golf team grabbed their clubs and headed to Tipsinah Mounds Golf Course Monday for a dual against the University of Minnesota Morris. Despite a winter layoff, the Spartans were up to the task as they saw five members card scores in the 70s and defeated U of M Morris 294-329.
“We had planned to start spring practice today but got a call from Morris on Friday wondering if we would like to schedule a short notice dual,” Spartans head coach Jason Retzlaff said. “I’m glad we did as it was a beautiful day to play golf. Despite the lack of practice, I thought we played well and had a lot fun. We are thankful that the weather has allowed us to get out as early as I can remember. With the region championship moved from October to May, it will be important to get plenty of practice and competition in to prepare.”
Leading the way for the Spartans was Wyatt Blomseth with 71, one stroke off medalist Brady Raph (70) of U of M Morris. Carter Justesen (73), Grant Inniger (74), Hunter Burnside (76) and John Vall (79) carded scores in the 70s, while Mikey Vall (83) also competed for M State.
The Spartans will be back on the links April 14 as they travel to Moorhead to take on Concordia College in a dual.
