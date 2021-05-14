The M State men’s golf team advanced to the NJCAA Division III national tournament Thursday after firing a two-day total of 614 for their 10th consecutive Region XIII championship at Pebble Lake Golf Course in Fergus Falls.
“I was so pleased with the way we played and competed today,” Spartans head coach Jason Retzlaff said. “The guys earned it with an outstanding round of 303 and should have a lot of confidence going into the national tournament. This is a high quality group of young men on and off the golf course and I am so happy that they will have the opportunity to compete in New York for a national championship next month.”
On Day 1, the Spartans took a big lead in the tournament as they shot a 311.
Alexandria Tech (351) and Southwest Tech (359) were in second and third.
M State’s Carter Justesen shot the team’s low round of 76. Grant Inniger (77), Wyatt Blomseth (79) and Hunter Burnside (79) also shot in the 70s to complete the team score, while John Vall (82) also carded a score.
In the second day of the event, the Spartans sealed their victory as they improved their team score, shooting a 303 to finish with a 614.
Blomseth (149) rallied on the leader board to pick up medalist honors, shooting a two-under par 70. Blomseth had a bogey-free round and reached 15 of 18 greens in regulation.
““Wyatt Blomseth played a near flawless round today and made no bogies. He missed very few shots and if he did, his putter was on fire so it didn’t matter. It was one of the most well played rounds we have had in our program,” Retzlaff said.
Teammate Inniger came in second with a second-day 76 to finish with a 153, while Burnside (155) finished in third shooting a 76. Justesen would shoot an 81 to finish in fourth place in the tournament with a 157. Vall would shoot an 83 to finish with a 165 two-day total.
The Spartans will compete in the NJCAA Division III national championship at Chautauqua Golf Club in Chautauqua, New York, on June 8-11.
M State has finished Nationally in the top five every year including winning the title in 2012.
Team results
M State - 311 + 303 = 614
Alexandria Tech - 351 + 371 = 722
Southwest Tech - 359 + 364 = 723
M State individual results (Wednesday):
Carter Justesen-76
Grant Inniger-77
Wyatt Blomseth-79
Hunter Burnside-79
John Vall-82
M State individual results (Thursday)
Wyatt Blomseth - 70
Grant Inniger - 76
Hunter Burnside - 76
Carter Justesen - 81
John Vall - 83
