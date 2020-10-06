The M State men’s golf team closed out their fall regular season Sunday as the Spartans defeated Valley City State in a dual at Detroit Country Club.
“It was an enjoyable and competitive day of golf as it went down to the wire in both team and individual contests,” Spartans head coach Jason Retzlaff said. “Valley City played very well today and we were fortunate to come out on top. “
The Spartans would card a team score of 309, edging Valley City State by three strokes.
Leading the way for the Spartans was medalist Wyatt Blomseth with a 72. Valley City State’s Rory Gentzkow was a stroke behind with a 73.
“Wyatt Blomseth played some very steady golf for us and really led us. It was fun watching he and Rory Gentzkow go head to head down the stretch playing for medalist honors,” Retzlaff added.
Rounding out the team scoring for the Spartans were Hunter Burnside (79), Grant Inniger (79), Carter Justesen (79) and Drew Schwann (81). Playing as individuals, M State golfer Jon Vall (77) and Mike Vall (78) each carded rounds in the 70s.
M State woman’s golfer Sara Butler also participated in the meet as she recorded a round of 116.
Due to COVID-19, the Region XIII Championship meet was moved to the spring, the first time in many years. The Spartans will be looking to defend their title and go for their 10th consecutive year qualifying for the NJCAA Div. III National Tournament.
“This has been a tremendous group to coach and be with this fall. They are very good players but even better young men and women to work with on a daily basis. We look forward to coming back in the spring to compete for a national tournament trip,” Retzlaff said.
