The M State men’s basketball team stopped its recent losing skid Saturday as the Spartans topped Western Tech 75-64.
James Hobson led the Spartans with 19 points, while Alex Hendricks (18) and Zakaria Zaid (11) were both in double figures.
The Spartans will now travel to take on Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids Wednesday.
