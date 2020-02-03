The M State men’s basketball team stopped its recent losing skid Saturday as the Spartans topped Western Tech 75-64.

James Hobson led the Spartans with 19 points, while Alex Hendricks (18) and Zakaria Zaid (11) were both in double figures.

The Spartans will now travel to take on Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids Wednesday. 

 

 

 

 

