The M State golf team held their annual Spartan Invitational Sunday and Monday at Pebble Lake Golf Course in Fergus Falls finishing tied for third place overall in men’s competition with Alexandria Technical & Community College recording a two-day total of 651. Taking the top-two spots were North Dakota’s Jamestown Orange (first) and Jamestown Black (second) after completing a team playoff against one another to decide a champion after both teams were tied at 612.
Individually Jamestown Orange’s Jackson Worner was the medalist with a two-day score of 148 (72,76). Leading the team for the Spartans was Hunter Burnside who finished fourth with a two-day total of 154 (80, 74).
“We always love playing at home at Pebble Lake which is always a great test of golf. We had an outstanding field that included numerous four-year colleges. The conditions couldn’t have been more different each day with Sunday being hot/windy and Monday being cold/rainy. Monday was especially difficult as scoring was higher for the field,” said M State head coach Jason Retzlaff. “With our men, we had stretches of very good golf but need to be able to sustain it for longer stretches. Grant Inniger was tremendous on Sunday and Hunter Burnside played fantastic golf on Monday. Joel Quam really hung in there to shoot even par on his last nine holes today.”
For the women’s competition Hillcrest alum Audra Ewan finished 11th individually in a field of 27 golfers with a two-day score of 182 (88, 94). Jamestown Orange (689) won the women’s team competition over MN-Morris (704).
“Audra Ewan had a very nice finish just outside the top 10 in a strong field of nearly 30 golfers. She is an impressive player and it was great to see her shoot in the 80s on Sunday,” Retzlaff said.
The Spartans will next compete on Friday at the UMM Invite at Minnewaska Golf Club in Glenwood at 11 a.m. and Saturday at the Cougar Invite at Pomme de Terre Golf Club in Morris at 11 a.m.
