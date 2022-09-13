The M State Spartans football team scored the final 14 points of their contest against the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats, picking up a 35-29 win in Wahpeton, this past Saturday.
Both teams saw plenty of action in the first half, as NDSCS held a 29-21 advantage at the break. AJ Conteh had a 60-yard interception returned for a touchdown, in the first half for the Spartans
M State scored a touchdown and got a two-point conversion to tie the contest in the third quarter.
Carson McKinght hit a pair of field goals in the fourth quarter, 25 and 37 yards, to help M State to the win.
NDSCS had 431 yards of offense on 74 plays, while M State had 277 yards on 50 plays.
Kenneth Cooper was 18-34 for 236 yards and three touchdowns, to lead the Spartans. Rondarius Gregory had 41 yards on 12 carries and five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown. Isaac Freitag had four receptions for 73 yards.
Defensively, Chris Heidl had 18 tackles and JoQuez Sanders finished with 15.
M State, who moved up to the No. 3 rankings in the latest NJCAA Div. III polls, is at 3-0 on the season and will host Vermillion Community College, on Sept. 17.
