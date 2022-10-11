In a rousing affair, on Oct. 8, the M State Spartans football team had the last say, in a 37-33 victory over the Norse of Mesabi Range. Both teams were at their best in the second and fourth quarters, as 63 of the 70 total points that were scored came in those two frames.
Neither side found the end zone in the first 15 minutes of play. The Norse scored first, getting a 10 yard touchdown pass. The ensuing two point conversion was no good. M State answered with a three play 59 yard drive, capped off by a 20 yard touchdown run by Rondarius Gregory. Carsen McKnight’s kick was blocked, leaving the game tied at six.
Mesabi Range used an 11 play 75 yard drive to regain the lead, after a six yard touchdown run, making it 12-6.
Good field position gave the Spartans the ball near midfield and they would use seven plays to score, as Gregory once again found the end zone on the ground. McKnights point after kick was good and M State had their first lead at 13-12.
The Norse would then have their third score drive of the quarter, pickup up a touchdown on a short pass. The two point conversion was no good.
With the first half winding down, the Spartans moved the ball into scoring range and McKnight kicked a 43 yard field goal, making it 18-16 at the break.
The lone score in the third quarter was scored by Gregory, on a six yard run (his third of the day) and McKnight added the PAT to make it 23-18 Spartans, after three.
Mesabi started the fourth quarter by picking up a touchdown on a 68 yard pass. They were successful on the two point try, giving them a 26-23 advantage. Gregory would tack on his fourth rushing touchdown of the game, striking from 44 yards and McKnight was true, putting the Spartans back on top 30-26.
Later in the fourth, Mesabi again answered, getting a one-yard touchdown run and the point after to jump ahead 33-30. The final touchdown and winning score was maybe by Spartans quarter JK Cooper, as he scored for a yard out and the PAT was good, making the final 37-33.
Team number’s wise, M State had 24 first downs and Mesabi had 23. Mesabi had 453 total yards of offense, 354 passing and 99 rushing. M State finished with 420 yards, 156 thru the air and 264 on the ground.
Gregory finished with 220 yards on 26 carries (and the four scores). Cooper was 15-27 passing for 156 yards. His favorite target was Isaac Freitag, who had eight receptions for 75 yards. Marquez Hurst chipped in with four receptions for 60 yards.
Defensively, Cheo Trotter had 13 total tackles and an interception. Jacob Drietz had 10 total tackles and Joey Demarco came up with a pick.
Now at 7-0 on the season, M State will have their final regular season game, on Oct. 15. They will travel to Worthington to take on Minnesota West Community and Technical College.
