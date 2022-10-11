In a rousing affair, on Oct. 8, the M State Spartans football team had the last say, in a 37-33 victory over the Norse of Mesabi Range. Both teams were at their best in the second and fourth quarters, as 63 of the 70 total points that were scored came in those two frames.



