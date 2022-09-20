The M State Spartans football team held visiting Vermillion to 81 total yards of offense, in a resounding 53-6 victory, on Sept. 17.
Isaac Freitag opened up the scoring, on a seven-yard touchdown pass from KJ Cooper. Carsen McKnight added the extra point, giving the Spartans a 7-0 lead. Shortly after, Alieu Conteh got a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown and McKnight made it 14-0.
A safety and a five-yard touchdown run by Cooper pushed the lead out to 23-0. The first quarter scoring outburst was wrapped up by a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown by DeShawn Carter.
M State would lead 29-0 at the break.
In the third, Rondarius Gregory had touchdown runs of 42 and 26, with McKnight adding the extra point on both and a 33-yard field goal to make it 46-0 after three.
Ian Stanton capped off the Spartans scoring with a one-yard touchdown plunge in the fourth and the extra point was good. Vermillion’s lone score came on a 17-yard touchdown pass.
Gregory finished with 121 rushing yards and the pair of scores, also adding in 56 yards on three catches. Stanton had 81 yards on 12 carries, Cooper was 10/22 for 144 yards through the air and Freitag had four catches for 43 yards.
Besides Conteh and Carter, Jordan Medreno also had an interception and Jihad Burroughs collected a pair of sacks.
Now at 4-0, M State will host Nassau Community College, on Sept. 24. It will be a match up of two top five NJCAA Div. III teams.
