The M State Spartans football team held visiting Vermillion to 81 total yards of offense, in a resounding 53-6 victory, on Sept. 17.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?