The M State Lady Spartans softball team dropped a pair of home games Saturday to Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC). The Lady Spartans battled but could never catch RCTC in a 17-7 loss and never quite got on track in an 8-0 loss in game two.
In the front end of the twin bill, the Lady Spartans hit the ball well but their fielding, which had been so solid in the Friday doubleheader sweep, was not as sharp. RCTC is a good team and was able to take advantage of those mistakes. RCTC scored three in the first, but the Lady Spartans answered back with two of their own, in the home half of the inning. RCTC added two in the third and six in the fourth for an 11-2 advantage. The Lady Spartans found some life in their bats and put three on the board in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Carly Fuentes clutched up with a two run double and Mackenzie Foss followed that with an RBI single to make the score 11-5. RCTC added one in the top of the sixth for a 12-5 lead, but the Lady Spartans once again put together a string of good at bats to battle back. Maddy Shjerve had a great at bat and finished it with a single. She would score on a Hannah Scherr double. Fuentes doubled to score Scherr. Foss then singled up the middle, but Fuentes was thrown out at the plate trying to score and the inning ended 12-7.
The Lady Spartans made a couple of fielding errors in the top of the seventh and RCTC scored five runs for a 17-7 lead. The Lady Spartans went down in order in the bottom of the seventh and RCTC picked up the victory.
The Lady Spartans were overmatched at the plate in game two, as RCTC cruised to a very efficient 8-0 five inning win.
The Lady Spartans have a very busy two week stretch ahead of them. They next will be in action on Apr. 26, at Saint Cloud Technical and Community College and then hope to have their next home game on Apr. 27, against Minnesota West Community and Technical College.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone