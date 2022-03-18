Opening of the 2022 season, the M State Spartans softball team were unable to pick up a victory in their seven game trip to Florida. All games were five inning affairs.
On Mar. 13, they dropped a contest to Monroe Community College, 18-1. Then they fell short to Alpena Community College, 19-3.
The next day, on Mar. 14, they lost again to Monroe 15-6. M State spotted Monroe 11 runs in the top of the first inning and played catch up the rest of the game. On the same day, the Spartans came up short to Lewis and Clark Community College, 16-2.
Continuing with another doubleheader on Mar. 15, the Spartans could only produce a run, in a 13-1 loss to Rowan College South Jersey- Gloucester. Challenging Anoka-Ramsey Community College later that day, M-State fell 11-3.
Wrapping up their trip to the Sunshine State, on Mar. 16, the Spartans fell just short to Rainy River Community College, 7-4.
M State is scheduled to have their home opener on Mar. 30, welcoming in University of Minnesota Morris.
They will open up conference play on Apr. 8, a doubleheader at Rochester Community and Technical College.
