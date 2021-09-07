For the first time since 2003 the M State football team is 2-0 to open the season after defeating the Central Lakes Raiders 28-14 on the road Saturday.
In the opening quarter the Spartans got on the board first with 9:25 left on the clock after Frederick Brown caught a 5-yard catch for a touchdown thrown by quarterback Nate Hayden. Carsen McKnight would make good on the extra-point kick to give M State the lead 7-0. Central Lakes would answer back with an eight-play, 64-yard drive culminating in the Raiders’ QB Matt Torres connecting with Jackson Ackerman on a 4-yard touchdown pass. Central Lakes would fail to convert the point after and the Spartans would hold onto the lead 7-6.
M State would score one more time before halftime with Hayden and Brown connecting again this time on an 84-yard touchdown reception. After making the extra-point kick the Spartans went into the break enjoying a 14-6 lead.
In the third quarter the Raiders would tie it up 14-14 starting with a 77-yard pass from Torres to Tucker Schultz followed by a successful two-point conversion pass to Justin Miller.
The tie would be short-lived, however, when in the fourth quarter M State’s Rondarius Gregory put the Spartans back on top with an 8-yard run followed by a McKnight extra-point kick bringing the score to 21-14 with 11:10 left to play. With 6:51 left to play in the game M State would end all scoring with Hayden connecting with Rick Groce on a 49-yard touchdown pass with McKnight once again making good on the kick after for the 28-14 final.
“This is the first time since 2003 we have been 2-0 and have beaten Central Lakes. It’s very difficult to win in Brainerd which speaks volumes about the mental toughness of our players. Fred Brown and Jallah Zeze both came up with big plays for us on offense and we added another three interceptions on defense. Logan Burress and Will Derrick have been doing a tremendous job up front pressuring the QB and allowing us to have chances to get interceptions,” said Spartans head coach Cory Miller. “Even with the win I still don’t feel like we have put four quarters together. We still have foolish penalties and didn’t finish a couple drives that should have ended up in points. We gave up a couple explosive passes that allowed them to stay in it. I’m excited to get back to work and fix these issues and look forward to hosting a very good NDSCS team on Saturday!”
In the victory M State had 403 total yards of offense with 339 of them passing and 64 rushing. Leading the offense was Hayden who was 23-for-38 with 339 yards in the air and three touchdowns. He was followed by Brown (5 rec, 97 yards, 2 TDs), Gregory (5 rec, 59 yards), Groce (4 rec, 107 yards 1 TD) and Zion Dove (4 rec, 36 yards). The Spartans were led on the ground by Gregory with 65 yards on 19 carries.
Leading the defense for M State was Logan Burress (7 tackles, 1.5 sacks). Deshawn Carter, Alieu Conteh and Joey Demarco each recorded interceptions in the win.
M State will now play host to the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
