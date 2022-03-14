Opening up the 2022 baseball season, the M State Spartans split a doubleheader with the Timberwolves of State University of New York (SUNY) Adirondack, on Mar. 13. The games were played in Davenport, Florida and both were seven inning affairs.
In game one, the Spartans picked up a 13-10 victory. The contest was tied at two when M State erupted for six runs in the top of the fifth inning. They would add on another run in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh. The Timberwolves scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh, but their rally fell short.
Christian Norby collected a pair of hits, including a home run. He also drove in five for M State. Jackson Martin went 2-2 with a pair of walks and three RBIs. Dylan Gertken scored a trio of runs and both Ty Kargar and Max Brommerich scored two runs.
Wyatt Halvorson went six-and-a-third innings for the victory. He gave up eight runs on eight hits while walking seven and striking out five.
In the night cap, SUNY Adirondack rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh inning, coming away with a 5-3 win.
M State was led by Mike Short, who went 3-4 with a home run, two runs and two RBIs. Will Hoernemann pitched six-and-two-thirds, giving up five runs on eight hits, walking four and striking out four.
The Spartans will return to action on Mar. 14, versus Prairie State College in a doubleheader. They will also have a doubleheader with Oakton Community College on Mar. 16.
