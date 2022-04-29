Hosting the Riverland Community College Blue Devils, on Apr. 27, the M State Spartans baseball team came away with a 12-11 win in game one, but fell short 10-0, in game two.
Both teams got off to a good start offensively in game one. Riverland scored a pair of runs before M State answered back with three of their own. The Blue Devils would then outscore their opponent 8-1 over the next three innings, to take a 10-4 lead.
The Spartans then started a rally, plating five runs in the home half of the fifth inning. Riverland responded with one of their own in the sixth, before M State would rally for a walk-off win, with three runs in the home half of the seventh inning.
Offensively, All but one starter had at least a hit in the first game. Christian Norby had a pair of hits while also scoring twice and driving in a pair. Noah Aufdengarten collected two hits and also drove in two. Ty Kargar had a double and collected two RBIs.
Kargar started on the mound in game one. He pitched the first four innings, giving up six runs on three hits, with eight walks and one strikeout. Jackson Martin came on in relief, with two innings of work. He was tagged for five runs on three hits and four walks. Brett Engalmeyer pitched a scoreless seventh inning.
The back half, the Spartans were held to just three hits in the five-inning shutout loss. Riverland scored one in the first, two in the second and five in the fourth inning.
Max Brommerich, Martin and Norby had the hits for M State.
Four different pitches saw time on the mound, with Norby starting the contest. He lasted two innings giving up seven runs on five hits.
Now at 7-19 on the season, the Spartans are scheduled to be at Anoka-Ramsey on Apr. 30 and then host Anoka on May 1.
