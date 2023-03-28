M State splits twin bill with Vermilion

In a pair of seven inning games, on Mar. 25, the M State Spartans baseball squad picked up a 9-6 victory in game one, before falling 7-3 in the second game.
It was a game of three’s in the Spartans victory. Both teams scored three runs in the first inning. M state added three more in the fourth, before both tallied three runs in the seventh. Jackson Martin hit a walk-off three run homer.
Martin also had a triple and finished with five RBIs and two runs scored. Logan Pulju went 3/4 and Mike Short finished 2/3 with two runs and two RBIs. Brett Englemeyer worked the first six innings, giving up five runs on four hits, with two walks and four strikeouts. Aidan O’Brien got the final three outs.
Vermilion used a five-run third inning in game two to come away with the win. M State did have 11 hits but could only muster the three runs.
Short was 3/4 at the plate. Beau Fettig picked up a pair of hits (including a triple) with an RBI and a run scored. Luke Rutter also had two hits, with a run scored. O’Brien started the game and went three innings. He gave up six runs on eight hits, three Ks and one walk. Fetting pitched the final three innings, allowing just one run on three hits.
“I thought we played really well in the first game, showing a lot of guts to come back and walk it off in the seventh,” stated Spartans coach Grant Harding. “Englemeyer threw really well again and always gives us a chance to win. Martin came through in a big spot and showed his power as well. The second game, we just need to be better in certain situations at the plate. But we did some good things.”
The next scheduled games for Spartan baseball will be on Apr. 6, at Rainy River.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone