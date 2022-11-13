 Skip to main content
M State victorious over Northland

The M State Spartans men's basketball team opened their season at home with an 80 – 62 victory over Northland Community and Technical College on Nov. 12. The Spartans got off to a fast start by grabbing an early 9-0 lead which was the result of the first three point shots going in. Foday Sheriff converted on two of them which contributed to his game high 19 points. The lead stayed between seven and nine for most of the first half until a Northland run cut the lead to four but a steal and highlight windmill dunk by Akok Aguer gave the Spartans the momentum at half to secure a 36-28 lead at the intermission.



