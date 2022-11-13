M State victorious over Northland

The M State Spartans men's basketball team opened their season at home with an 80 – 62 victory over Northland Community and Technical College on Nov. 12. The Spartans got off to a fast start by grabbing an early 9-0 lead which was the result of the first three point shots going in. Foday Sheriff converted on two of them which contributed to his game high 19 points. The lead stayed between seven and nine for most of the first half until a Northland run cut the lead to four but a steal and highlight windmill dunk by Akok Aguer gave the Spartans the momentum at half to secure a 36-28 lead at the intermission.
Northland came out strong in the second half as the game was pretty much a four point affair until the Spartans went on a 22-6 run to push their lead to 20 points. Mikele Kambalo scored six points in this stretch as did Noel Kabanga. The Spartans were able to convert some steals into fast breaks which allowed M State to win their first game of the season.
Sheriff led the way with 19. Mikele Kambalo scored 17 points while dishing out six assists. Aguer and Kabanga rounded out the double-figure scoring for the Spartans by netting 14 and 11, respectively. Aguer and Matt Gooselaw provided an interior presence by securing eight and six rebounds.
Northland was led by A.J. Jennings 15 and D’Mani Nettles with 14. M State will play in Sisseton on Nov. 16 night followed by a rematch with Northland in Thief River Falls on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
