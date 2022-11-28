M State volleyball announces two signees

Ariana Noplos, senior middle hitter and Avery Knutson, senior defensive specialist both from Fergus Falls Kennedy Secondary School, have signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball for the Minnesota State Community and Technical College Spartans.
“Knutson and Noplos are players that have left big shoes to fill in our program,” said Fergus Falls coach Sabrina Noon. “We are excited to have them continue and grow their skills and passion for the game of volleyball. They are both dedicated and extremely hard-working athletes. Their positive attitude and self-motivation make them great team leaders on and off the court.”
Noplos has 2 years of varsity volleyball experience and was named All-Conference honorable mention in her senior year.
Knutson has 2 years of varsity volleyball experience and as a senior was named team captain and received All-Conference honorable mention honors.
“I can’t wait to start coaching and working with both Ariana and Avery,” said Spartans coach Abby Crowser. “I’ve heard nothing but positive things about them and from watching them play this past season know both will make an impact on our team for next fall. It’s great to have athletes from our community continuing their athletic and academic careers here at M State.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone