The M State volleyball team was busy at the end of last week sweeping two MCAC opponents 3-0 in two home games.
In the first game on Friday against Austin’s Riverland Community College the Spartans defeated the Blue Devils 25-13, 25-14 and 25-23.
Stat leaders for the Spartans were Brooke Hovland (10 kills), Bailey Marty (25 digs, 3 assists, 2 kills, 1 ace), Emily Condon (15 digs, 6 kills, 2 aces), Kaia Strom (29 assists, 9 digs, 4 kills, 3 aces) and Alaina Anderson (5 blocks).
In Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota West Community and Technical College from Worthington the Spartans swept the Bluejays 25-19, 25-23 and 25-17.
Stat leaders for M State were Brooke Hovland (14 kills,2 digs, 1 block), Anya Maack (5 blocks, 8 kills, 1 dig), Emily Condon (4 aces, 11 digs, 6 kills), Bailey Marty (17 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace, 1 assist) and Kaia Strom (33 assists, 13 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace).
“The team did a great job of staying consistent and pushing hard to get both matches in three sets this weekend. We’ve been working on improving our mental toughness and it definitely showed,” said Spartans head coach Abby Crowser. “Brooke Hovland led the team in kills both matches and has started to connect well with Kaia Strom allowing our offense to improve overall. We are starting to see what we want to see at this point in the season and are going to keep trying to build on it.”
The Spartans’ next matchup will be Friday as they host Rochester at 6:30 p.m.
