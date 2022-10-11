With a pair of games this past weekend, the M State Lady Spartans picked up a pair of wins in Minnesota College Athletic Conference South Division play. On Oct. 7, they swept Rochester, 25-21, 26-24 and 25-17. Then on Oct. 8, a 25-18, 25-19 and 25-15 victory over Western Technical College.
“We were eager for this weekend especially since we hadn’t played Rochester yet,” stated Lady Spartans coach Abby Crowser. “The team was focused and ready to make a statement on Friday. We started strong right away and maintained it for both matches the whole weekend. The girls are really starting to click in so many ways, both on and off the court. Everyone played confident, aggressive, but also relaxed. It’s not just one or two players making a win happen, it’s everyone doing what they do best that makes us a well-balanced team. They all have an important role and seeing them each embrace that to be successful is exciting.”
Stat leaders against Rochester included: Kaia Strom with 25 assists and 10 digs, Faith Marion with 10 kills, seven digs and two aces, Kaleigh Sip had 10 kills and four digs, Kendra Emery and Laci Strom combined for 16 digs and 18/19 serving. Emily Dehler finished with five blocks, four kills and two aces.e
Against Western Tech: Marion had 14 kills, 13 digs and four aces. Kaia provided 35 assists, nine digs and four kills. Avery Wanner had a team high 30 digs and Dehler contributed six kills, four digs and an ace.
The Lady Spartans are now 17-6 overall and 10-0 in division play. They have won five games in a row and will host Ridgewater College on Oct. 12.
