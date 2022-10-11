With a pair of games this past weekend, the M State Lady Spartans picked up a pair of wins in Minnesota College Athletic Conference South Division play. On Oct. 7, they swept Rochester, 25-21, 26-24 and 25-17. Then on Oct. 8, a 25-18, 25-19 and 25-15 victory over Western Technical College.



