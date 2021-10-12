The M State Spartans were busy last week hosting Rochester Community and Technical College on Saturday defeating the Yellowjackets on Friday 3-2 (13-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10) before downing the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats 3-2 (25-20, 25-20, 15-25, 12-25, 15-9) on Saturday.
“This weekend was huge for us. We knew heading into it that we needed to be sharp if we were going to be successful. We had a lot of anticipation for our game on Friday against Rochester. With them being No. 3 and us being No. 4 in the nation, we knew it was going to be a battle. The momentum was always switching from team to team, but we were determined in the fifth set and came out so strong. The team pulled together, played aggressive and confident and that is what gave us the edge,” said Spartans head coach Abby Crowser. “The atmosphere in the gym couldn’t have been better. We had such a great turnout and that helps us so much. Bailey Marty had another phenomenal night for us with 46 digs and passed the 1,000 dig mark. We were so happy to see her reach that milestone. It was just a great night for M State volleyball.” Stat leaders for the Spartans vs. the Yellowjackets were Brooke Hovland (15 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Bailey Marty (46 digs, 5 assists, 1 block, 1 kill, 1 ace), Emily Condon (22 digs, 8 kills, 5 aces), Anya Maack (5 blocks, 13 kills) and Kaia Strom (39 assists, 17 digs, 1 block 3 aces, 1 kill).
“Coming back to the gym the next morning we knew we were going to have to be mentally strong up against a tough team like NDSCS. After an exhausting Friday night, we didn’t want to come out weak. It turned out to be another hard-fought match that we ended up winning in five,” said Crowser. “Before the start of the fifth set, we decided we wanted to make a statement as a team. We wanted to prove that we could be consistent and could win back-to-back five-set matches. Within the first few points we made it clear what we were going to do and finished well. We are going to do everything possible to keep building upon what we can do as a team for the remainder of the season. I can’t wait to see what this team will accomplish together.”
Stat leaders for the Spartans vs. Wildcats matchup were Hovland (14 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs), Marty (39 digs, 1 assist, 3 kills, 3 aces), Avery Wanner (17 digs, 2 aces), Strom (31 assists, 14 digs, 5 kills, 3 aces), Alaina Anderson (5 blocks, 1 dig, 3 kills) and Maack (5 blocks, 1 dig, 8 kills).
The Spartans will now hit the road to take on St. Cloud Technical & Community College Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
