On the road, on Oct. 14, the M State Lady Spartans volleyball team went up against Century College for the second time on the season. The Lady Spartans had won the previous match (3-2), but this time it was Century who came away with a 3-1 win. Set scores were 21-25, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-23.



