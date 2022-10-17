On the road, on Oct. 14, the M State Lady Spartans volleyball team went up against Century College for the second time on the season. The Lady Spartans had won the previous match (3-2), but this time it was Century who came away with a 3-1 win. Set scores were 21-25, 25-21, 25-20 and 25-23.
Faith Marion finished with 16 dig and 12 kills. Lindsey Kurz and Kaleigh Sip combined for 15 kills, while Kaia Strom provided 28 assists, 10 digs and five kills. Avery Wanner led the squad with 28 digs.
“Although it was disappointing with the loss, it showed us what we really need to focus and improve on this week in order to finish out the regular season strong,” said M State coach Abby Crowser. “Century is a good team and in order to win against them, everyone needs to perform and we need to play well. We struggled with getting a good pass on serve receive throughout the match which made setting up our offense difficult. We learn from what happened, practice to improve and move on. We are looking forward to getting in the gym to prepare for the upcoming week ahead.”
The Lady Spartans are now 18-7 overall and 12-1 in division play. They will be at Saint Cloud Technical and Community College on Oct. 19, then host Riverland and Rochester on Oct. 21 and 22.
