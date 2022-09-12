Competing at the Rochester Community and Technical College tournament, over the past weekend, the M State Lady Spartans went 3-1 in their four games.
They defeated Harper College 3-1 (24-26, 25-18, 25-17 and 25-18), North Iowa Area Community College 3-2 (25-18, 18-25, 25-20, 29-31 and 15-7) and Joliet 3-2 (25-19, 24-26, 23-25, 25-14 and 15-10). Their lone set back was to Northeast Community College 3-1 (25-23, 25-19, 23-25 and 25-21).
Faith Marion led the offense with 19 kills, against Harper. Kendra Emery had 10 kills, 12 digs and was 25/25 on the service line. Avery Wanner provided 21 digs and Kaia Strom produced 40 assists and four aces.
Marion produced a double-double with 20 kills and 12 digs, against North Iowa. Emery again had 10 kills, as did Alaina Anderson. Wanner provided 25 digs and Strom had 41 assists.
Emily Dehler had 15 kills against Joliet. Marion provided 17 kills and 20 digs, Wanner was 26-29 at the service line with 43 digs and Strom provided four aces and 14 digs.
In their loss, Storm had a balanced line of 34 assists, seven digs and six kills. Brooke Hovland finished with eight kills and three digs, Marion came up with 26 digs and 11 kills, while Emery chipped in with 10 kills and eight digs.
“The team did a great job of making another adjustment in our rotation due to starting outside hitter Kaleigh Sip spraining her ankle the day before the tournament,” said M State coach Abby Crowser. “Wanner stepped into the libero spot and Emery played outside for us. They both did well and everyone on the team played and contributed to our wins this weekend. Versatility is one of our strengths and being able to make a change with positions and have it run smoothly is an aspect of this team we are thankful for. Strom also had a solid weekend and surpassed the 1,000 set assist mark with a career high 48 set assists against Joliet. She has been a staple in last years and this year's success and we were so happy to see her reach this milestone.”
Now at 7-4, the Lady Spartans will be at Ridgewater College, on Sept. 14.
