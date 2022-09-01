Falling behind two sets to none, on Aug. 31, the M State Lady Spartans volleyball team kicked things into high gear and rebounded for a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota West Lady Jays.
The Lady Jays won the first two sets via scores of 25-22 and 25-20. M State began the comeback with a 25-18 victory in set three and then 25-9 and 15-12.
Offensively, Faith Marion had 14 kills and Kaleigh Sip contributed 13. As a team, the Lady Spartans finished with 50 kills. Kaia Strom finished with 43 assists and Laci Strom had 19.
On the other side, M State finished with 97 digs as a team. Kendra Emery and Marion led the way with 17 apiece. Avery Warner and Kaia each had three service aces.
It was the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Southern Division opener for M State, who improved to 2-3 on the season.
Earlier this week, M State volleyball learned that they had to forfeit a pair of victories from last weekends invite, due to the use of an ineligible player. It was determined that All-American Libero, Bailey Marty, was no longer eligible for community college volleyball as there was a misinterpretation of the rule regarding an extra season of play due to the COVID year of 2020. To get the extra year players must have been in their first year of play that season, however, Marty was in her second year.
The Lady Spartans will be at NDSCS, on Sept. 2, before hosting Anoka-Ramsey Community College, on Sept. 3.
