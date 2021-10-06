TheMinnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC)has released its weekly volleyball awards for the week of Sept. 27 - Oct. 3. The weekly volleyball awards are sponsored by the U.S. Marines.
M State and St. Cloud Technical and Community College each have an athlete earn one of the weekly awards for the MCAC South Division after both going 3-0 throughout the past week. Karissa Lintgen, outside hitter for St. Cloud Tech has earned the MCAC South Offensive Player-of-the-Week award after racking up 44 kills in 11 sets and serving two aces. Bailey Marty, M State's libero, claims the MCAC South Defensive Player-of-the-Week awardfor the second straight week after digging 87 balls and serving two aces in her 10 sets of action. This is Marty’s second week in a row receiving the honor and her fourth time this season getting it.
“Getting named the National Defensive Player of the Week once during a season is impressive, but Bailey has already done it twice now in the span of three weeks,” said M State head volleyball coach Abby Crowser. “She is the most consistent player I have ever coached. She is outstanding in so many different areas of the game. Her serving is always tough, she’s great on serve receive, she reads the ball so well on defense and she has good hands if she ever has to take the second ball and set up a teammate. She is a leader both on and off the court and keeps the team calm and focused in the most high pressure situations. She is very deserving of this recognition.”
Watch Marty and the M State volleyball team in action Friday as they compete at home against Rochester Community and Technical College at 6:30 p.m.
