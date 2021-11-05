M State volleyball standout Bailey Marty was named Minnesota College Athletic Conference Player of the Year this week. Marty was also named to the All-Division South first team along with teammates Kaia Strom and Emily Condon.
This week the Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) bestowed several honors on the M State volleyball team including standout Bailey Marty from Chokio receiving the MCAC South Player-of-the-Year award. Marty was also named to the All-Division South first team along with teammates, former Otter, Kaia Strom from Fergus Falls and Emily Condon from Barnesville. Receiving second-team honors for the Spartans are Anya Maack from Breckenridge and former Rocket, Brooke Hovland from Underwood. All members of the first team in the North and South will make up the 18-member All-MCAC team.
Looking forward the M State volleyball team will take part in the 2021 NJCAA Division III Volleyball Championship Nov. 11-13 in Rochester as the No. 3 seed facing the winner of No. 6 ranked Butler County and No. 11 ranked Rockland. The Spartans’ first match will be Nov. 11 with the follow-up matches Nov. 12-13 to be decided based on how the matches turn out.
