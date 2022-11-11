M State volleyball to play for fifth place at nationals

After three games over the last two days, the M State Lady Spartans volleyball team has played their way to the fifth place match at the 2022 NJCAA Division III.
Playing as the five seed, they began the tournament on Nov. 10, sweeping Monroe College 25-9, 25-7 and 25-10.
Kaleigh Sip contributed 10 kills, Faith Marion and Lindsey Kurz each had eight and Emily Dehler finished with six.
Kaia Strom, who was recently named All-American at the Setter position, distributed 32 assists and had four kills. Avery Wanner finished with 10 digs.
M State finished with just five hitting errors while Monroe struggled a bit with 23.
Then playing their second game of the day, the Lady Spartans were done in by fourth ranked Dallas College-Brookehaven. Set scores were 25-22, 25-18 and 25-15.
Sip once again led M State with 12 kills. Dehler and Marion had seven each, while Brooke Hovland and Lindsey Kurz combined for 10. Strom again had 32 assists while Wanner finished with 18 digs.
Moving into the consolation bracket, on Nov. 11, M State picked up a victory over Fulton Montgomery, 3-0 (25-14, 25-20 and 25-9).
Dehler finished with eight kills. Kurz had seven blocks and four kills. M State as a team finished with 10 aces and Wanner provided 16 digs.
With a record of 24-9 on the season, the Lady Spartans will play for fifth place, on Nov. 12, at the Regional Sports Center in Rochester. Their opponent will be Dutchess Community College, out of Fairview, New York.
