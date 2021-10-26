The M State volleyball team strung together two straight road game wins Friday and Saturday defeating Riverland Community College in Albert Lea, 3-1 (25-14, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20) and Minnesota West Community & Technical College in Worthington, 3-2 (25-12, 25-27, 23-25, 25-13, 15-5) the next day.
Spartan stat leaders for the matchup against Riverland were defensive force, Baily Marty (45 digs, 4 assists, 2 kills, 2 aces), offensive threat Anya Maack (15 kills, 5 blocks) and former Otters standout Kaia Strom (37 assists, 10 digs, 4 aces, 1 kill).
In the follow-up game Saturday against the Bluejays the Spartans were led defensively once again by Marty (42 digs, 4 assists, 3 aces, 1 kill), as Strom set the offense up (41 assists, 19 digs, 6 aces, 7 kills) for Maack (11 kills, 9 blocks, 1 kill) and Alaina Anderson (11 kills, 5 blocks, 5 digs) to add the finishing touches.
M State will now host the Region XII A volleyball tournament Friday and Saturday in Fergus Falls taking on No. 4 ranked Century College at 6 p.m., while Rochester (No. 2) and St. Cloud Tech (No. 3) play the game after at 8 p.m. The winners of both games will meet Saturday at noon in the tournament championship. The winner of the tournament advances to the NJCAA Division III national championship.
