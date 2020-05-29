The M State women’s basketball team added two more recruits for the 2020-21 season as Ashby senior Kalista Aamot and Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg graduate Maddy Rohner have decided to play basketball for the Spartans.
Aamot was an all-conference performer in the Little Eight, placing second in rebounds in the conference. She was also the team MVP for the Arrows.
“I am super excited to add Kalista to the M State roster,” said M State women’s basketball coach Jodi Holleman. “She is the type of player that every coach wants on their team. Kalista is an outstanding leader and plays with a ton of heart and hustle. I am really impressed that she was tied for second in the tough Little Eight Conference this past season at 5-foot-6! That shows a lot of heart and determination.”
In her senior year, Aamot scored 309 points and had 202 rebounds, while dishing out 42 assists and coming up with 56 steals.
Rohner was a three-sport athlete at KMS, earning all-conference honors in track and field and also participating in tennis.
"I am extremely excited that Maddy has decided to play basketball at M-State," Holleman said. "I have had my eye on her for the past three years and watched her develop into a mighty fine player that racked up numerous double-doubles over the years. I have been coaching for 20-plus years and I have never seen any player rebound like Maddy! It is unbelievable how she can navigate to the ball, establish position, and won't be denied the rebound. Any player that has scored 1104 points and pulled down 937 rebounds in their career is going to dominate in the MCAC. Maddy is going to be a nice addition to the Spartan Roster!"
During her senior year for the Fighting Saints she averaged 17.3 points per game, making 52.6% of her field goal attempts, grabbed 12 rebounds per game and blocked just under two shots per game (1.9). Her career numbers are 1104 points, 937 rebounds, 97 blocked shots, 95 steals and 68 assists.
Rohner earned the following team awards after her senior season, overall MVP, offensive MVP and Captain. She was also named co-MVP of the Camden Conference, while being selected as a member of the all-area second team.
She was also the Defensive MVP for KMS her sophomore and junior seasons, was all-conference honorable mention as a sophomore and a member of the Camden Conference All-Conference team as a junior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.