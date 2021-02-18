To the hole

M State women’s basketball player Jayna Gronewold beats the Wahpeton-Sisseton defense during Wednesday’s home game at the Fergus Falls campus.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

With stifling first half defense, the M State women’s basketball team claimed a 67-41 victory over Sisseton-Wahpeton Wednesday.

The Spartans limited their visitor to two points in the first quarter and nine points in the second before heading into the break up 34-11.

In the second half, Sisseton-Wahpeton tallied 30 points, but a big third quarter allowed M State to coast to the win.

Sabrina Fronning led the Spartans in scoring with 25, while teammate Jayna Gronewold dropped in 20 points. M State was led on the boards by Emily Larson (17) and Morgan Evavold (11).

The Spartans made 40% of their field goals compared to Sisseton-Wahpeton’s 25%.

The Spartans will take their two-game week streak into next week as they travel to take on Rochester Community and Technical College oat 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.

Load comments