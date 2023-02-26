Mankato East gets by Fergus

The Fergus Falls Otters girls hockey team wrapped up their 2022-23 season with a matchup against the Cougars of Mankato East, on Feb. 25, in the consolation championship of the Class A State Tournament. It was a solid game from both sides, as the Cougars came away with the 4-3 victory.
Mankato scored first, as McKenzie Keller had her first of three, at the 14:25 mark of the first period. The Otters were quick to respond, as Skye Norgren had a snipe from the blue line, just 27 seconds later. She was assisted on the play by Tyra Skjeret. It was one all after the first.
The Cougars would go back on top, near the midway point of the middle frame, as Keller scored an unassisted goal. Once again, the lead did not last for long, as Maddie Brimhall tied the game up at two’s, on the next offensive cycle. She was helped on the play by Hannah Johnson and Maddie Hulter.
Late in the second, Hulter gave the Otters the lead, scoring an unassisted power play goal, as she sliced through the Cougar defense and made a nice move in front of the net.
Mankato tied the game on a power play goal just under five minutes into the third period and then Keller scored the game winner, while completing the hat trick, at 8:07. The Otters had chances late in the game but were unable to find the tying goal.
“We ran out of gas (against the Cougars). We weren’t really healthy and ran into a skilled, hungry Mankato East team,” stated Otters coach Tim Lill. “The staff is unbelievably proud of the effort from the team and the support of the community all season.”
Ana Jyrkas got the start in net and made 24 saves.
Fergus ended their season with a 23-6-1 record.
In the other Class A placement games: South Saint Paul defeated Proctor/Hermantown, 3-2, in the third place game and Warroad won the state title, with a 3-1 win against Orono.
