A special deer hunt will be held on Nov. 7-10, at Maplewood State Park to control the deer population and protect natural resources. The park will remain open to visitors, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources advises visitors to wear blaze orange or blaze pink if they plan to be in the park while the hunt is in progress. Visitors should also check for hunt-related information on the park website and at the park office, if open, upon arrival. All visitors should follow any hunt-related signage posted in the park.
In addition, hunts will take place at other Minnesota state parks and recreation areas this fall, and access to the parks will vary. Some will remain open to all visitors, some will have limited public access and some will be open only to hunters with special permits. The deadlines have passed for youth and adults to apply for the permit to participate in the hunts, which include regular firearms, muzzleloader and archery options.
The DNR periodically allows deer hunts as a way to protect natural resources.
“Too many of one animal or plant species in an area can start to throw off the balance of other species in that area,” said Tavis Westbrook, a natural resource program coordinator for the DNR. “When there are too many deer in a park, they feed too much on certain trees and native plants.”
The DNR thanks visitors for their attention and adherence to safety measures in place during the hunts.
For a list of the locations, dates and access restrictions for state park special deer hunts in 2020, visit the the state parks and hunting page or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or call 888-646-6367 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday- Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat.). Details on which areas of each park affected by the special deer hunts can also be found in the “Visitor Alert” boxes on the individual park website pages.
