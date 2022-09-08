F Marion

Rochester – The Minnesota College Athletic Conference has released its weekly volleyball awards for the week of Aug. 29 - Sept. 4. Central Lakes College outside hitter, Jaime Johnson, earned the MCAC North Division Offensive Athlete-of-the-Week. Johnson hit .393 with 13 kills and only two errors, while also serving two aces on the week. Minnesota North - Mesabi Range middle blocker, Kaelynn Kudis, was named the MCAC North Division Defensive Athlete-of-the-Week as she dug 16 balls, served two aces, had three solo blocks and one assisted block during her lone match of the week.



