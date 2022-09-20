Rochester – The Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) has released its weekly volleyball awards for the week of Sept. 12-18.
Northland Community & Technical College middle hitter, Madison Witte, earned the MCAC North Division Offensive Athlete-of-the-Week. Witte had 53 kills in her 11 sets, averaging 4.82 kills per set and helping her team go 3-0 in the last week. Kaisa Reed, Minnesota North — Itasca’s libero, earns her second MCAC North Division Defensive Athlete-of-the-Week award this season. Reed had 57 digs in 10 sets, and picked up 28 digs against No. 4 ranked Central Lakes.
In the South Division, Minnesota State Community & Technical College outside hitter, Faith Marion, racked up 46 kills in 11 sets for an average of 4.18 kills per set and she also served up 11 aces to help her team to a 3-0 week with a notable win over No. 8 Century College. For her efforts and leadership, Marion earns the South Division Offensive Athlete-of-the-Week award. Mackay Williams, Century College’s libero, dug up 118 balls in 16 sets to average 7.38 digs per set in several hard fought matches during the week to earn the South Division Defensive Athlete-of-the-Week award.
This is the second time in three weeks that Marion has been honored and the third straight week a Lady Spartan has.
