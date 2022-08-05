The Minnesota Deer Hunters Association is seeking applicants for its executive director position. Current executive director, Craig Engwall, advised MDHA that he has accepted an offer to pursue a new conservation opportunity.
"We greatly appreciate the seven plus years that Craig committed to MDHA as its executive director,” said MDHA president Denis Quarberg. "He helped the organization navigate its way through the pandemic and our membership is now higher than it was at the beginning of the pandemic. We wish Craig nothing but the best in his new opportunity."
MDHA will be accepting applications from potential candidates through Aug. 26.
“We are a strong organization with a growing membership and a strong chapter system,” said Quarberg. “The type of candidates we are seeking are professionals who have a passion for the future of our natural resources and our hunting heritage, as well as the ability to work with stakeholders and people of diverse interests and perspectives on a wide variety of natural resource issues.”
MDHA’s mission is “to ensure the preservation and enhancement of wild deer hunting opportunities through habitat, education, advocacy and legislation,” reports Quarberg. “Our next executive director will be a very important component as we focus to protect, enhance and restore public hunting lands and introduce newcomers to our outdoor heritage of hunting.”
