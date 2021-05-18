MENAHGA — The Otter Tail Central baseball team could not get their offense going Tuesday as hosting Menahga claimed a 7-0 win.
Gavin Pausch took the loss for the Bulldogs as he went six innings, struck out two and gave up seven runs on eight hits.
Wyatt Severson, Cian Buehler and Tyson Misegades each had a hit for OTC in the game.
The Bulldogs will look to rebound at home as they host Pelican Rapids in Battle Lake at 5 p.m. Thursday.
