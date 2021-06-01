MENAHGA — A few ill timed mistakes gave the upperhand to the hosting Menahga Braves in a Section 8AA playoff game against the Fergus Falls baseball team Tuesday as the Braves picked up a 2-0 win.
The game was scoreless until the home half of the third when the Braves tallied a run off an errant throw. Menahga added their final run in the fifth.
“We weren’t expecting for it to end today and we thought things were coming together to make a run in the playoffs,” Otters head coach Kevin Pearson said. “I want to thank all the player for their effort this season and their commitment to Otter baseball.”
Ethan Gronwold, Abel Aho, Cole Zierden and Ian Stumbo each had a hit in the game for the Otters.
“We only had two opportunities in the game with runners in scoring position,” Pearson said.
Carter Thielke took the loss for Fergus Falls pitching a complete game, striking out four and allowing one earned run on two hits.
