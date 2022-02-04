Traveling to take on the Willmar Cardinals on Thursday night, the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team came away with a 6-0 victory, in Central Lake Conference (CLC) play.
Isaac Johnson lit the lamp twice in the first period, giving the Otters a 2-0 advantage heading into the first intermission. The first goal was unassisted and Cole Zierden assisted on the second.
Cole added a goal of his own in the second, assisted on the play by Johnson. Another tallie for the Otters in the period came from Kellen Stenstrom, with Michael DeBrito providing the assist.
Fergus Falls added another pair of goals in the third, Shane Zierdan got in the scoring column, with an assist to DeBrito. It was Griffen Babolian tacking on the final goal of the night. He was assisted on the play by Braden Nelson and Landon Thacker.
“It was a good effort tonight from all three lines,” stated coach Mike Donaghue. “Brady Metcalf with a shutout for his first varsity game. He played calm and made some huge saves. Johnson was very strong on the puck tonight and set the tone early.”
The win moved Fergus Falls to 14-6 on the season, with a record of 5-4 in CLC play. They are now at No. 6 in the latest “Let’s Play Hockey” rankings, hosting Bemidji on Feb. 5.
