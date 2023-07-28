Midwest Plains Regional tournament gets underway in Henning

A fantastic day of baseball wrapped up at Tony Kawlewski Field on July 27 as Breckenridge took on Williston, N.D. The day was filled with great baseball and an awesome atmosphere in the crowd.
Wednesday night (July 26) saw Henning put on a fantastic opening ceremony. The night started with a team parade with the Underwood Marching Band performing the national anthem with the Underwood American Legion Color Guard presenting the colors. After that, players, coaches and families enjoyed a banquet meal with chicken, beef and a vegetable spread provided by B&D foods from Henning. After the food, everyone was treated to a fantastic speech delivered by Mike Max from WCCO.
Four games were held on the opening day of the tournament.
Game one saw Fergus Falls take on the Border Buckley Bombers from Colorado. Fergus Falls ended up on top of the game by a score of 7-3. Players of the game for the Buckley Bombers were Kole Fornander on offense and Colin Cone on defense. For the Otters, Micah Johnson was the offensive player of the game, while Hunter Powers pitching performance gained him the defensive player of the game honors.
Game two featured Moorhead and Charleston, Mo. A back and forth battle ended with Moorhead winning with a rally in the 7th inning by a score of 9-6. Moorhead was led on both sides of the ball by JJ Dunlap who earned both offensive and defensive players of the game. Charleston was led on defense by Jamison Sifford and offense by Brayson Green, who earned player of the game awards.
Game three pitted the host team Ottertail Central vs the North Dakota Class B Champion Park River Pirates. OTC struggled to put the ball in play and Park River took advantage on both sides to come out on top of the game 11-0. OTC's offensive player of the game was Beck Thorson and defensively they were led by catcher Ayden Olson. Park River was led on offense by Reeves Jorgensen and defensively by starting pitcher Jake Solseng, who earned player of the game awards.
The final game of the day featured Williston, N.D. taking on Breckenridge. Williston was powerful on offense, defeating Breckenridge 10-0. Breckenridge was led on offense by Aidan Sanchez and defensively by Jacob Nichoslon, who earned player of the game honors. Williston's offensive player of the game was Justin Irgrens and defensively they were led on the mound by Roberto Mendoza. Commissioner Todd Corrow also presented McCrae Heller with a Commissioner's Challenge Coin for his uplifting attitude and support of his teammates throughout the game.
Day two (July 28) of the 13-15 Midwest Plains Babe Ruth Regional Tournament will feature a slate of four more pool play games followed by a coaches fungo challenge and fireworks Friday night.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone