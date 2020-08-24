After a rainout the previous week, racers were ready to get back on the track at I-94 Sure Step Speedway Friday, Aug. 21.
Ryan Mikkelson of Alexandria took the top spot in the Limited Late Model race, while Harwood, North Dakota’s Cole Greseth grabbed a win in the Short Trackers.
Others taking home checkered flags were Dan Ebert of Lake Shore (WISSOTA Late Model), Brendan Blascyk of Kensington (WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds), Jayson Good of Watertown, South Dakota (WISSOTA Modifieds) and Ryan Satter of Dent (WISSOTA Street Stock).
Limited Late Model
A Feature: 1. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 2. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 3. Dustin Johanneck, Litchfield; 4. Brad Staples, Herman; 5. Larry Samuelson, Erhard; 6. Larry Fitzsimmons, East Bethel; 7. Rick Nelson, Alexandria; 8. Zack Tysdal, Fergus Falls; 9. Scott Zimmerman, Rothsay; 10. Greg Umlauf, Rothsay; 11. Tony Robertson, Watkins; 12. Mike Hart, Erhard; 13. Blake Saathoff, Alexandria; 14 (DNF). Richard Chasteen, Elk River.
Short Tracker
A Feature: 1. Cole Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota; 2. Matt Pederson, Lake Park; 3. Randy Thompson, Lake Park; 4. Zach Kort, Fergus Falls; 5. Daniel Harstad, Fergus Falls; 6. Kevin Youngquist, Barney, North Dakota; 7. Brady Hagen, Montevideo; 8. Shawn Beto, Wahpeton; 9. Hunter Goulet, Fargo; 10. Levi Lease, Harwood, North Dakota; 11. Austin Lammers, Pelican Rapids; 12. Andy Booke, Wahpeton; 13. Nic Hiles, Miltona; 14. Danielle Stevens, Elizabeth; 15. Brandon Fletschock, Dilworth; 16. Michael Anderson, Brandon; 17. Todd Stevens, Elizabeth; 18. Jeff Lofquist, Fergus Falls;19 (DNF). Shawn Robinson, Dalton; 20 (DNF). Kevin Schmidt, Fergus Falls;21 (DNF). Brady Molter, Rothsay;22 (DNF). Neil Walton, Englevale, North Dakota; 23 (DNF). Jeff Hanson, Barrett;24 (DNF). Jacob Hagen, Elbow Lake; DNS. Brent Engler, Barrett.
WISSOTA Late Model
A Feature: 1. Dan Ebert, Lake Shore; 2. Shawn Kirwin, Morris; 3. Jordan Tollakson, Montevideo; 4. Cole Schill, Horace, North Dakota;5. Cory Tammen, Moorhead; 6. Shawn Meyer, Wahpeton; 7. Landon Atkinson, Little Falls; 8. Scott Ward, Watertown, South Dakota; 9. Don Shaw, Ham Lake; 10. Casey Meyer, Wahpeton; 11. Bryce Sward, Nelson; 12. Ben Wolden, Fergus Falls; 13. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 14. Ryan Mikkelson, Alexandria; 15. Chuck Swenson, Watertown, South Dakota; 16. Dustin Hapka, Fargo; 17. Greg Meyer, Wahpeton; 18. Jerry Hauge, Underwood; 19 (DNF). Dave Mass, East Bethel.
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature: 1. Brendan Blascyk, Kensington; 2. Reise Stenberg, Argusville, North Dakota; 3. Jamie Norman, Battle Lake; 4. Brock Gronwold, Fergus Falls; 5. Justin Froemming, Garfield; 6. Matt Baker, Saint Joseph; 7. Brennan Gave, Princeton; 8. Ron Saurer, Dalton; 9. Avery Anderson, Alexandria; 10. Austin Chyba, Browerville; 11. Sam Zender, Fergus Falls; 12. Jeff Nelson, Perham; 13. Haley Lee, Starbuck; 14. Cole Anderson, Saint Augusta; 15. Chad Gronner, Underwood; 16. Ryan McCleary, Farwell; 17. Scott Oeltjen, Villard; 18. Rick Norman, Underwood; 19 (DNF). Zach LaQua, Watertown, South Dakota; 20 (DNF). Corey Storck, Morris; 21 (DNF). Grace Oeltjen, Villard; DNS. Michelle Lund, Brandon.
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature:1. Jayson Good, Watertown, South Dakota; 2. Don Eischens, Richmond; 3. Landon Atkinson, Little Falls; 4. Dustin Bitzan, Brandon; 5. Denis Czech, Gillman; 6. Dan Ebert, Lake Shore; 7. Mike Greseth, Harwood, North Dakota;8. Tyler Peterson, Hickson, North Dakota;9. Corky Thomas, Glyndon; 10. Zach Johnson, Lowry; 11. Joseph Thomas, Glyndon; 12. Brady Gerdes, Villard; 13. Travis Saurer, Elizabeth; 14. Josh Thoennes, Nelson; 15. Brian Haben, Appleton; 16. Delray Dykstra, Litchville, North Dakota;17. Taylor Grove, Glyndon; 18 (DNF). Chris Mensen, Carlos; DNS. Jon Tollakson, Montevideo; DNS. Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud.
WISSOTA Street Stock
A Feature:1. Ryan Satter, Dent; 2. Eric Riley, Morris; 3. Cory Dykhoff, Perham; 4. Daniel Aberle, Finley, North Dakota; 5. Joe Potter, Euclid; 6. Jack Koranda, Bluffton; 7. Greg Platzer, Robbinsdale; 8. Craig Gardner, Eagle Bend; 9. Dean Nething, Wood Lake; 10. Spence Pollock, Orient, South Dakota; 11. Mike Hart, Erhard; 12. Bryan Crandall, Herman; 13. Kenny BarberStarbuck; 14 (DNF). Tyler Klugman, Wheaton; 15 (DNF). Kevin Pender,Barnesville; 16 (DNF). Darek Turner, Fargo.
