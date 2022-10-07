Bredenberg

Otters Logan Bredenberg finds some space as he works the course during the Perham Invite, on Oct. 6.

 Heather Kantrud Daily Journal

The Fergus Falls Otters cross country teams joined 20 plus others at the Perham Invite, on Oct. 6. It was a successful meet for both the boys and girls, as the boys finished sixth as a team and the girls were ninth.



