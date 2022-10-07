The Fergus Falls Otters cross country teams joined 20 plus others at the Perham Invite, on Oct. 6. It was a successful meet for both the boys and girls, as the boys finished sixth as a team and the girls were ninth.
Jaden Miller led the boys with a 10th place finish, at 16 minutes 21.7 seconds.
“Miller’s time puts him as the fastest Otter in history,” stated Fergus boys coach Derek Meyer. “This is so exciting, Jaden put together a wonderful race. I am so proud of how he ran. His teammates excelled as well with their efforts, as this is one of the fastest teams in Otter history, as well.”
Besides Miller, Henry Greenagel finished in 30th place (17:10.1), Matthew Tuel was 34th (17:14.6), David Ronnevik 50th (17:34.9) and Logan Bredenberg 51st (17:37.9), to round out the scoring.
Top three teams for the boys were: Perham (57 points), Lakeville South (86) and Park Rapids (90).
On the girls side, Fergus was once again led by Cassie Wellman, who finished in 13th place (19:24.3). A trio of runners finished in-a-row, as Savanah Lee was 53rd (20:54.4), Naomi Dummer 54th (20:54.5) and Sarah Grotberg 56th (20:57.6). Finishing off the scoring was Julia Anderson at 85th (22:19.9).
“Hard work, cool weather and great racing conditions helped us see success,” stated Otters coach NIki Welde.
Top three on the girls side: Perham (60), Lakeville South (77) and Saint Cloud Cathedral (103).
Fergus cross country will return to action, on Oct. 11, at Albany.
