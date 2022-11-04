Miller named COTY, Spartans earn honors and look to championship game

M State Spartans head coach Cory Miller has been named the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Coach-of-the-Year. The Spartans are 9-0 and currently hold the No. 1 ranking in the latest NJCAA Division III polls. Overall, M State had 16 all-conference selections.
First team: Running back Rondarious Gregory, offensive lineman Xavier Urena, offensive lineman Hayden Carver, defensive back DeShawn Carter, linebacker Chris Heidl, defensive lineman Danny Disterhaft and kicker Carsen McKnight.
Second team: Linebacker Jake Drietz, offensive lineman Reese Lehman, quarterback KJ Cooper, offensive lineman Alan Wallace and linebacker Cheo Trotter.
Honorable mention: Wide receiver Marquez Hurst, defensive back Joey DeMarco and defensive lineman Keondre Hodges.
Offensive lineman Rudy Glancey was named to the all-offensive line team.
M State and North Dakota State College of Science are set to clash in the MCAC/Region 13 championship game on Sunday, at Saint Cloud State University.
“Our goal was to get back to this game after not having a chance to play in it last year,” said Miller. “We are probably more excited to play this game because of that. This team has answered every challenge they have faced this year. We have had success in all phases of football. We will need to play our best game for us to bring home the championship.”
The Spartans won the MCAC regular season going 6-0 in conference action. Averaging 38.3 points per game and 357.9 yards per game, the Spartans bring a potent offense into the game behind the legs of running back Rondarius Gregory who leads the nation in touchdowns (14) and rushing yards per game (117.9).
With their only loss of the season coming in a narrow defeat by M State, NDSCS is looking for redemption. The Wildcats, at 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the MCAC, bring an equally menacing offense into Sunday’s contest. Averaging 37.8 points per game and 386.3 yards per game, the hands of WR Marselio Mendez could prove to be the difference. Mendez leads the nation in touchdown receptions with 12 and yards per catch with 23.6.
Due to COVID-19, there has been a three year hiatus with the championship game.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone