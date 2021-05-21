The Minnesota American Legion Baseball Committee announced today that it has reached an all-time high number of participating teams.
The 372 teams from all across Minnesota have signed up to play Legion ball in 2021, and it beats the previous record of 366 in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled all across the country as a result of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many people were worried canceling the 2020 season would hurt Legion baseball for good. That includes us,” said director Randy Schaub of Danube. “We are so glad to see Minnesota’s strong support for our program. We can’t thank all the volunteers, coaches, fans, umpires and players enough.”
The 2021 American Legion World Series is planned for Aug. 12-17 in Shelby, North Carolina.
The Minnesota American Legion Baseball state tournaments are planned for late July and early August:
• Division I, St. Cloud, Municipal Athletic Complex, July 29-Aug. 1.
• Division II, Sacred Heart, Sacred Heart Ballpark, July 30-Aug. 1.
• Division I Jr., Bloomington, Red Haddox Field, July 28-Aug. 1
• Division II Jr., Montevideo, Montevideo High School, Aug. 6-8.
Other than 2020, the Minnesota American Legion has held a state tournament every year going back all the way to 1926. Its string of unbroken regular seasons dated back to 1923 until last year.
Contact information for baseball committee members: minnesotalegionbaseball.com.
