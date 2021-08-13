In recognizing the unique and significant impacts that the COVID pandemic has had on families and on educational opportunities for students, the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Executive Committee of the Board of Directors on Wednesday added a temporary pandemic provision to Bylaw 111 — transfer and residence. This additional provision provides eligibility to students who transferred during the 2020-21 school year and have returned, or will return, to the school of their original enrollment. The return transfer must take place on or before Sept. 10.
The temporary bylaw provision approval comes after lengthy study, discussions by the board and committees, as well as receiving input from member schools and professional stakeholders.
“The board of directors and the league have been aware of this unique situation and acknowledge the impact it has had on the educational choices and co-curricular opportunities for our students,” said board president, Tom Jerome, the superintendent of schools in Roseau. “The board of directors, the eligibility committee and league staff have spent a great deal of time investigating ways to make more students eligible when they were faced with making a choice based on the effects of the pandemic.”
Member schools will communicate with all students and families in their school regarding this new provision and the opportunity that may exist for certain students. Families should work directly with their local schools with questions and applications of the bylaw.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.