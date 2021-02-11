WORTHINGTON — The M State women’s basketball team saw a Southern Division game slip away Wednesday as the hosting Minnesota West Blue Jays flew off with a 68-64 victory.
The Spartans took an early lead in as they ended the first quarter up 18-6. M State continued to have the game uncontrol as they went into the break up 37-27.
In the second half, the Blue Jays found their energy as they tied the game 47-47 after the third and did just enough to picked up the four-point win.
“The girls battled hard all four quarters,” Spartans head coach Jodi Holleman said. “It was a very physical game.”
The Spartans were led by Ali Kranz with a double-double, scoring 19 points and 11 rebounds, while teammates Jayna Gronwold (13) and Sabrina Fronning (11) also scoring in double figures.
Both teams struggled to hold onto the ball in the game as each team had 26 turnovers. M State won the battle of the boards 47-33.
The Spartans are still in search of their first win and they will welcome in Riverland Community College for a 1 p.m. tipoff Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.