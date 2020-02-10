MINNETONKA — The Fergus Falls girls’ basketball struggled offensively in the second half as the hosting Minnetonka Skippers topped the Otters 49-47 in overtime Saturday.
The Otters, a Class AA team, took on on the Class AAAA Skippers and went into the break with a 30-19 lead. The two teams will continue to battle in the second half as Minnetonka limited Fergus Falls to 12 second-half points ending regulation tied 42-42.
In the overtime session with the game tied 47-47, Molly Oehme hit the game-winner as time expired to give the Skippers the win and snap the Otters 19-game winning streak.
Ellie Colbeck led Fergus Falls in scoring with 25 points, while teammate Tori Ratz dropped in12 points of her own.
In the JV game, the Otters defeated the Skippers 35-28. Ainsley Hansen led the team with 11 points. Fergus Falls would also claim a win in the C game as the Otters won 47-31. Carley Braeger led the team with 13 points.
The Otters will return home to host Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
