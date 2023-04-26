Minnewaska, WCA go 1, 2 in opening WCC boys meet

The Minnewaska Lakers edged the West Central Area Knights by one stroke in the opening meet of the West Central Conference boys golf season. Team scores were Minnewaska 313, WCA 314, Melrose 342, Morris Area 359, Benson 362, Montevideo 365, BOLD 376 and Sauk Centre 377.
The Lakers Riley Larson won the individual title with a 2-under par 68. WCA's Mitch Dewey came in with an impressive 1-over 71 and Morris Area's Charlie Hanson was third with a 72. The other placer winners were: fourth Marshall Dewey, WCA 76, tied for fifth was Minnewaska seventh grader Thatcher Sherlin with a 77 and Minnwaska's Zach Gugisberg also with a 77.
WCA coach Kraig Hunter said, "We feel good about our team. Mitch and Marshall had nice rounds. We had a great team score and the boys talked after that most of them can play even better. Tough one to lose the team title by only one to a powerhouse program like Minnewaska. We will use this as our baseline and try to build from there."
The Knights had two other golfers high up on the leaderboard as Peyton Hanson was in a three-way tie for eighth with an 83 and Brett Amundson 11th with an 84 out of 56 golfers. Other WCA scores were Sam Hanson 90, Cole Anderson 91 and Cam Anderson 95. Hunter added, "It shows we have good team depth.”
