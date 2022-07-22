After a couple year hiatus, the American Legion Post 30 baseball team is cruising together once again, in style, as a used bus was acquired over the off-season.
Named “Minnie 2.0” and in good shape, it was purchased from Productive Alternatives and then SignWorks did the wrapping.
“We couldn’t have done it without the executive board at the legion,” said Tom DeBrito, chairman of the legion baseball committee. “They gave us the permission to go ahead and purchase the bus this year.”
Over the last few summers, players would carpool to games, or catch a ride with a parent.
“It’s been a big difference and being able to have all of the guys under one roof while traveling is great,” stated Post 30 coach Trevor Larson. “The camaraderie during the drives and down time between games is hard to replace.”
Bill Gronwold and Kathy Larson have taken turns driving the bus, as they have certified licenses (the number of seats is just over the threshold for needing a regular license).
“We’ve had coaches come up and take pictures of the bus, ask us what we did (to acquire) and compliment how nice it looks,” said Larson. “It’s been huge this year.”
“Tom has been the driving force behind getting another bus,” mentioned Rick Wilson. “The members of the legion have been extremely supportive of this, as baseball is one of the prime youth activities that we want to sponsor.”
The bus is not just solely for the baseball team. Should other activities with the legion need to use it, they can.
A fundraiser to help generate funds for the patriotic wrap on the sides of the bus was held this spring and then the wrap was finished just before the season.
Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 would like to thank the following sponsors: FM Bank, Beyer Body Shop and Towing, Fergus Falls Monument Co., Pebble Lake Auto Repair, Stumbeano’s, Quality Circuits, Extreme Marine and Tag-Up.
