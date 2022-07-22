Minnie

"Minnie 2.0" sits out front of the Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30.

 Carl Hauser | Daily Journal

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

After a couple year hiatus, the American Legion Post 30 baseball team is cruising together once again, in style, as a used bus was acquired over the off-season.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?