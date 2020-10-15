NEW YORK MILLS — Mistakes, penalties and miscues were in play Wednesday as the hosting New York Mills Eagles held off the Pelican Rapids Vikings for a 21-12 win.
“We had too many mistakes against a good NYM team,” Vikings head coach Dave Haugen said. “Penalties put us in a bad position on a night with less than perfect conditions and an opponent that really played well. That combined with turnovers was too much to overcome. Mills’ defense came up big with some tough red zone defense keeping us out of the end zone when it looked as if we had some good scoring opportunities.”
The Eagles would take the lead in the first quarter on a 17-yard touchdown run followed by a successful extra point. The Vikings responded in the first few seconds of the second quarter as Jayden Rutherford pushed his way into the end zone from 5 yards out. A two-point attempt failed, keeping the home team up 7-6. New York Mills would build their lead before the break with a 27-yard touchdown run taking a 14-6 score into halftime.
The second half began slow, but the Vikings would cut into the lead with a 1-yard touchdown run by McHale Korf. Pelican Rapids attempted to tie with another two-point conversion attempt but couldn’t complete a scoring pass. The Eagles would put the game away early in the fourth quarter as New York Mills scored a 32-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 21-12.
Korf led the Vikings on the ground with 81 yards on 14 rushes and a touchdown, while also completing 9-of-19 passes for 104 yards. Logan Fahje had three receptions for 56 yards for Pelican Rapids.
Defensively, Fahje and Carter Johnson led with 6 ½ tackles, while Nick Haugrud recorded a sack.
The Vikings outgained the Eagles 247 yards to 172, but committed three turnovers in the game.
“We're going to learn as much as we can from this game and work to be ready next week when Mahnomen-Waubun comes to Pelican Rapids,” Haugen said.
The Vikings will host Mahnomen-Waubun at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.
