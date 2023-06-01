Mitch Dewey advances to state

West Central Area Knights junior Mitch Dewey fired a three-over par 75 to qualify for the Class AA State tournament. Mitch had shot a 77 last week on the first day for a two-day total 152 at the Section 3AA meet.
"It was a really exciting day to see Mitch advance and it was a fun awards ceremony", said Knights coach Kraig Hunter. "Mitch is so deserving for all the time he puts into the game. He just about got a hole in one on the first hole for a tap-in birdie. He stayed pretty steady throughout the day with mostly pars along with one double bogey, five bogeys, two more birdies and he had an eagle on hole number 16, a par 5. That kind of helped seal it for him."
Charlie Hanson of Morris was the medalist with an even par 144 over two days. Owen Sudenga from Luverne was the second individual qualifier with a 148, Luke Ehlers from Marshall was the second qualifier with a 149 and Mitch and Minnewaska's Riley Larson were the fourth and fifth qualifiers both with 152's.
New London-Spicer qualified their whole team as the team champions with a two-day total 623.
WCA freshmen Marshall Dewey was 23rd out of 96 total golfers with a 165 and on the girls side WCA senior Lexi Hunter finished 13th out of 74 golfers with a 91-92 for a two-day total of 183.
Coach Hunter commented, "Lexi had a really good day other than her first two holes and her 14th hole. She really had a good varsity career since her eighth grade year being a three-year all-conference player in both conferences and medaling numerous times. She was in the top portion of the section in Class AA this year. We are all very proud of her."
"Marshall also had a fabulous year. He didn't get a lot of good breaks today, but he is eager to see what the next three years bring for him as he is also a very dedicated player."
