Kyle Korby took top honors in the Minnesota Singles bowling tournament last weekend at Blainbrook Entertainment Center. He finished as state champion in the U18 126-155 division! He rolled a couple great games to start paving the way to his championship. Korby had 245, 258, & 150 for a 653 scratch and total finishing at 783 with his handicap. The top score earns him a $354 scholarship!
Colton Shjerve finished in sixth place in the U18 125-under division. Shjerve was over his average every game to claim a $92 scholarship. His scores were 182, 137, & 157 for a 695 handicap series.
Walter Nebbeling missed the cashing spot by just one place and six pins! He was in the U12 116-over division and rolled games of 114, 131, & 149 with a total of 618. Tate Loeffler was in the U12 96-115 division and missed cashing by two places. Loeffler finished in 13th place and Braxtyn Meyer was not far behind at 17th in the same division.
Dylan Obowa ended up in 15th in the U18 186-over division. That was his final shot at the MN Singles tournament as he graduates high school this week. He has a few other tournaments this summer; most notably the JR Gold Championships in Michigan this July before he heads off to Waverly Iowa to bowl at Wartburg College.
Alayna Price finished in 18th place in the U18 156-185 division at Blainbrook Bowl. Price will also make the trek to Michigan to bowl in the JR Gold Championships this July. Ian Meyer rounded out the U18 126-155 division with a 27th place finish.
